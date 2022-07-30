Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 282.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 258.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 155,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 112,294 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 79,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

