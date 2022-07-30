Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

