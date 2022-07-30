Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.