Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

