Solstein Capital LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

