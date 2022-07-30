Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IDX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

