Solstein Capital LLC Sells 353 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 2.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $703.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $658.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

