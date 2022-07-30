SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0246

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. SOMESING has a market cap of $65.45 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00035122 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

