Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. 489,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,253. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

