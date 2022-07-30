Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

