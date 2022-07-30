SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. SonoCoin has a market cap of $169,555.88 and $1.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00620230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015001 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035858 BTC.
SonoCoin Coin Profile
SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SonoCoin Coin Trading
