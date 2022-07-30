Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 13,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 6,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

