Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,372,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

