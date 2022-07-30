SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

SouthState has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

SouthState Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SouthState by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SouthState by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

