Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,899,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,481. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,102 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

