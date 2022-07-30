SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Hits $24,512.55

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $24,512.55 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,496,592 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,688 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

