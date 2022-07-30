Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $81,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EFA opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

