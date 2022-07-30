Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

