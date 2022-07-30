Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

SNMSF opened at $37.37 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

