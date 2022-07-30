Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.