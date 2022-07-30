Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
