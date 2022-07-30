Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.19. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $17,313,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

