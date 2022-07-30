SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.52 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.13-2.15 EPS.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of SPSC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.