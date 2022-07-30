SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.52 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.13-2.15 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.