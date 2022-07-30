SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.
SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.