SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

