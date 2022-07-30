SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SSNC opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.