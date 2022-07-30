SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

