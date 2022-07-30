StackOs Price Down 0.9% This Week (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. StackOs has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $28,505.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StackOs has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StackOs coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
StackOs Coin Trading
