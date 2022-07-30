Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($8.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 800 ($9.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 710 ($8.55).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 564.20 ($6.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 598.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.32. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.72). The firm has a market cap of £16.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,085.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,419.28). In related news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,180.72). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.77), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,419.28).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

