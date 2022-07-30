Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Tops $203,598.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $598,164.80 and $203,598.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars.

