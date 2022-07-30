Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.24

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.24 and traded as high as C$62.38. Stantec shares last traded at C$62.17, with a volume of 141,366 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.20.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3594586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.