STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Cap Achieves $3.91 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.91 million and $22,921.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00601008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015146 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00035461 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.