State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Boosted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 673.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.