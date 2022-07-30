StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

GASS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

