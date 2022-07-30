Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $100.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Steem has a market cap of $100.39 million and $9.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,209.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00612767 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00267718 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005158 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014729 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002942 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
