Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $172,080.73

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $172,080.73 and $189,364.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00601388 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015386 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035073 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
