Stephens Increases First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $44.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,925. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.