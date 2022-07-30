Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$40.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.