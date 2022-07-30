Stifel Nicolaus Raises Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $35.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.81.

NYSE OSH opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.21. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,628,250. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

