STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 3,018,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

