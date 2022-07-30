StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
