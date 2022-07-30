StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

