StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.