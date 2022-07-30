StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $166.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,101 shares of company stock valued at $37,550. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

