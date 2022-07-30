StockNews.com Upgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $163.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

