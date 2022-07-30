StockNews.com Upgrades Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of DHIL stock opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $163.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
