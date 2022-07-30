StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Up 109.7% in July

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the June 30th total of 729,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

StoneMor Stock Performance

Shares of STON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 685,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,153. The company has a market cap of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneMor

StoneMor Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneMor by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 266,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StoneMor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneMor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in StoneMor by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.