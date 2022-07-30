StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Up 109.7% in July

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the June 30th total of 729,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
StoneMor Stock Performance
Shares of STON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 685,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,153. The company has a market cap of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. StoneMor has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
