StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,082,259.60. In other StorageVault Canada news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$769,601,236.87. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,082,259.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,365,800 shares of company stock worth $7,792,941.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

