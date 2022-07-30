StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.
CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
