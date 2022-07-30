Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,394 shares during the period.

