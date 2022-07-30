Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HNDL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
