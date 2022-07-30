Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is 626 Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 11.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.