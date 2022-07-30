Substratum Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $386,859.89 and approximately $119.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

