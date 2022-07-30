Summit X LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
PFG stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
