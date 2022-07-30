Summit X LLC Sells 577 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $73.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

